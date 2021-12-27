(WHDH) — Five children were found alone in their home on Christmas morning after their parents died in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a home on Daun Street in Houston, Texas, discovered an apparent murder-suicide involving a husband and wife, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims, who the sheriff’s office identified as 45-year-old Arsenio Gonzalez and 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez, were found dead on the lawn. The children, ages 7 to 16, were found unharmed inside the home.

“The wife had signs of blunt trauma and the husband appeared to have a self-inflected gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators noted that the couple had just returned home from a family Christmas function when the assault and shooting occurred.

Children Protective Services is assisting with placing the children with family.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)