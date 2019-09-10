Authorities: 56-year-old woman tied up husband, severed penis with knife

(WHDH) — A 56-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after officials say she tied up her husband before severing his penis with a knife early Tuesday morning.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt, 56, of Newport, North Carolina, was slated to be arraigned Wednesday on charges including malicious castration and kidnapping, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to the couple’s home around 4 a.m. spoke with 61-year-old James Frabutt, who said he had just been castrated by his wife, officials said.

Deputies were reportedly able to recover the body part and put it on ice for medical transport.

James Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt was ordered held on $100,000 pending her court appearance.

The motive for the castration is unclear.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)