TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded to the report of a person shot in Topsfield Saturday evening.

Authorities were dispatched to Juniper Lane at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a reported person shot, Topsfield fire officials confirmed.

Officials say a 64-year-old woman was shot inside her home. She was transported to Beverly Hospital. She is expected to survive.

Investigators say another relative was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

UPDATE: Police Chief says 64-year-old woman was shot inside her home along Juniper Lane. No arrests yet. Woman expected to survive. #7News pic.twitter.com/OTShTaZtGz — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) July 21, 2018

