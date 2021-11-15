SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Reports of a shooting drew a large police response to an industrial building in Salem Monday evening.

Emergency crews rushed to 3 Technology Way around 5:30 p.m. Authorities have said the suspect has been pronounced dead and the victim has been transported to a Boston hospital. There has been no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where a U-Haul truck sat surrounded by evidence markers.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the Salem Police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit are all investigating.

