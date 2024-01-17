WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One of two drivers involved in a deadly pedestrian crash on Route 1 in Wrentham Tuesday night is now expected to face charges, officials announced.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Route 1 near 545 Washington Street, according to police, and prompted authorities to temporarily close part of the highway while their investigation got underway.

In an update Wednesday evening, Wrentham police said driver Gregory Stahl is being charged with multiple charges including leaving the scene of a collision causing death and driving with an expired license.

Citing information gathered at the scene, police said a man since identified as Patrick Royster, 42, of Taunton had been walking north in the southbound breakdown lane of Route 1 before attempting to cross the highway.

Police said Royster was hit by an SUV while crossing and hit again by a pickup truck with an attached snow plow as he lay in the road.

Stahl was allegedly driving the pickup truck, according to police.

Though both drivers initially stopped at the scene, police said Stahl left before authorities arrived.

Emergency crews were spotted working near the crash site for several hours Tuesday night.

Police said no charges had been filed as of Wednesday night against the other driver involved in this crash.

