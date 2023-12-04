HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a rollover crash that happened on I-495 in Haverhill on Friday resulted in the death of the driver.

An MSP spokesperson said 62-year-old David Ziembko of New Britain, Connecticut, had been traveling southbound on the interstate when his 2017 Honda CR-V left the roadway and entered a grassy median before striking a guardrail.

The rollover crash happened near the Route 97 overpass and led to rescue crews extricating Ziembko after they responded and found the CR-V on its roof.

“Mr. Ziembko was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio stated in a news release.

Procopio added that the facts and circumstances of the crash remained under investigation, including whether the driver suffered a medical event prior to going off of the highway.

