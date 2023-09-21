Authorities say a 44-year-old man who attempted to rescue his child at Salisbury Beach was pronounced dead after he was recovered by emergency crews.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said 44-year-old Gary Simard of Methuen originally went into the water on Wednesday to try and rescue one of his children after they were pulled from the shoreline.

Witnesses told 7NEWS a rip current appeared to be the cause, leading Simard and two bystanders to get into the water and attempt the rescue.

According to the DA’s office, the bystanders were able to rescue the child, but were unable to find Simard afterwards.

Later, both police and firefighters were called to to the area of 266 North End Blvd where crews located the 44 year old and immediately began taking life-saving measures on the beach.

Simard was then taken to Seabrook Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead, the DA’s office said in an update Thursday.

A GoFundMe campaign created for Simard’s family can be found here.

