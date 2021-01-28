Authorities: ‘Annoyed’ NH man blew up car to get revenge on loud neighbor

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was “annoyed” with his loud neighbor rigged a homemade explosive device and blew up their car to get revenge on them for allegedly making “excessive noise,” prosecutors said.

Alexander Arsenault, 35, of Greenfield, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm in connection with the blast, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Murray.

In December 2018, Arsenault built a homemade bomb consisting of a low-explosive main charge and a non-electrical fusing system to blow up a car that was parked outside the home of a neighbor who he had previous disputes with, according to court documents and statements made in court.

“Annoyed by what he believed to be excessive noise coming from his neighbor’s home, Alex Arsenault knowingly and willingly made a homemade explosive bomb, detonated it on their property, and put his fellow citizens in fear for their lives,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

An investigation is said to have revealed that Arsenault had previously purchased items consistent with evidence found at the scene of the explosion.

A search of Arsenault’s home yielded a typed document about how to answer law enforcement questions regarding the destruction of a vehicle and a records search showed that he never registered a firearm as required under the National Firearms Act, according to prosecutors.

Arsenault is slated to be sentenced on May 18.

