Authorities arrest 23-year-old suspect wanted in Dartmouth homicide

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 27-year-old in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call on Horseneck Road just after 5 a.m. for a man that had collapsed on the side of the road found the victim, Jose Cortez Cornejo, 27, of New Bedford, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation determined that the victim was allegedly shot by Franklin Antonio Amaya Paredes, 23, of New Bedford, officials said.

Amaya Paredes was arrested on a murder warrant on Friday night in New Bedford, officials said Saturday.

He is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday.

