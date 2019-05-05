Authorities arrest 3 Boston men, seize 3 kilos of fentanyl in Dorchester drug bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities arrested three Boston men and seized more than three kilos of fentanyl following a months-long investigation into the trafficking of the deadly opioid in and around the Boston area.

The investigation, which was launched in 2018 and involved multiple controlled purchases, involved troopers assigned to Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and members of the federal Homeland Security Investigations Boston Strike Force.

When investigators learned the three suspects would be in possession of three kilos of fentanyl on Friday, they arrested the men at South Bay Plaza in Dorchester and recovered three duct-taped bricks of fentanyl, each weighing just over a kilogram, state police said.

Pablo Alberto Arias Herrera, 47, of Dorchester, Omar Medina-Santiago, 31, of Roslindale, and Julio Missael Ramirez Peguero, 26, of Roslindale, were arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges.

During the booking process, state police say investigators learned all three had outstanding warrants for narcotics offenses.

All three were ordered held pending their arraignment Monday in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)