Authorities arrest inmate who escaped custody in NH

EXETER POLICE DEPARTMENT

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities took  an inmate back into custody after he escaped police in New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said.

George J. Moses, 46, was able to break free from a corrections officer while undergoing a medical procedure on Hampton Road in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Moses was being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail on charges including second-degree assault, criminal threatening, and domestic violence.

No further information was released.

