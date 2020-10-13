Authorities arrest inmate who escaped custody in NH

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities took an inmate back into custody after he escaped police in New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said.

George J. Moses, 46, was able to break free from a corrections officer while undergoing a medical procedure on Hampton Road in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Moses was being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail on charges including second-degree assault, criminal threatening, and domestic violence.

No further information was released.

