Authorities arrest man accused of physically assaulting 23-month-old child in Loudon, NH

LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities investigating the death of a 23-month-old child in Loudon, New Hampshire have made an arrest.

Douglas Barton, age 39, was arrested on Friday in Manchester and charged with second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Colton Emery, under circumstances manifesting in extreme indifference to the value of human life, by physically assaulting Colton Emery multiple times, according to a release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald,

Officers responding to a report of a dead child at a residence on School Street around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday found the child, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced.

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing.

