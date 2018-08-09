Authorities arrest man in connection with fatal New Bedford stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing at an apartment in New Bedford Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to an apartment on Cottage Street for a report of a stabbing around 5:25 a.m. discovered a 47-year-old man dead when they arrived at the scene, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Allan A. Monteiro, of New Bedford.

James Andrews, 51, was taken into custody several hours later. Investigators have not yet released any information regarding charges.

New Bedford police, along with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating Monteiro’s death as a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing.

