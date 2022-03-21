NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities took a man into custody in Florida last week who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Norwood.

Murder warrants were issued for Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge, and Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, in connection with the death of Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on September 19, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Lewis-Johnson was leaving a friend’s home on Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and later died.

Loper-Feaster turned himself in the weeks following the shooting but Payne had been on the run since the night of the shooting.

No further detials were released.

