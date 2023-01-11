MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man they say was connected to a newborn found alone in a tent in freezing temperatures.

George Theberge, 45, was taken into custody, according to the Manchester Police Department, days after a warrant was issued.

He is now facing charges that include:

Felony Tampering with Witnesses

Reckless Conduct

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Officials say Theberge was with Alexandra Eckersley on Dec. 26 when she gave birth in a tent on the West Side of Manchester. The infant was then left alone in the tent for more than an hour while temperatures were reportedly 15 degrees at the time.

Police eventually located the infant after Eckersley, 26, allegedly misled officers. The baby boy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where officials said he was “doing well” in the days that followed.

Eckersley, who was also hospitalized after the incident, was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and was charged with reckless conduct in connection with the Dec. 26 case.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)