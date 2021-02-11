Authorities arrest man wanted in connection with Virginia shooting in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Virginia last month has been taken into custody in Haverhill, state police said.

Authorities working for the state, local, and US Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Javier Bido without incident at a home on Proctor Street Thursday morning.

During the arrest, officers found a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber pistol with a round in the chamber and a fully-loaded 13-round magazine, as well as a Safeside Tactical AR-15 with a fully-loaded 30-round magazine in the apartment. They later found a Glock 17 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber and two fully-loaded 17-round magazines in his car.

Bido is one of three suspects wanted for an early morning shooting that took place on January 24 in Radford, Virginia. The incident left the victim seriously injured.

He is facing a slew of charges in connection to the shooting and additional charges for the firearms seized from his possession.

The other two suspects are still at large according to police.

