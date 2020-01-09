Authorities arrest suspect in connection with deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a shooting in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve that left a 35-year-old New Hampshire man dead.

Luis Polanco, 25, of Lawrence, turned himself over to New York City police Tuesday in connection with a shooting in the area of 7B Summer St. that left Wilson Javier, of Salem, New Hampshire dead, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear when he will be returned to Lawrence District Court to face a murder charge.

Officers responding to a reported shooting just before midnight found Javier suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

