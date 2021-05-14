(WHDH) — A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Yale graduate student has been arrested in Alabama, authorities confirmed Friday.

Qinxuan Pan was wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a street in New Haven, Connecticut with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the United States Marshals Service.

Pan, an MIT graduate, is accused of stealing an SUV from a Massachusetts dealership the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut. He was arrested following an investigation involving Massachusetts state police.

Jiang, 26, had recently gotten engaged to be married. The Seattle native earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials.

