FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a vehicle in connection with a deadly highway shooting on I-95 southbound in Foxboro earlier this month, officials announced Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are requesting public assistance to identify the owner of the gray, silver, or dark-colored sedan believed to be involved in the deadly highway shooting just before 10 p.m. on the evening of February 3, 2024. Feb. 3.

The images of the suspect vehicle were captured by a civilian dashboard camera and shared with the State Police. The vehicle at right, which had reportedly been operating at a high rate of speed and erratically, is possibly a Hyundai Sonata that has undergone some cosmetic modifications.

The images were captured just moments after the driver or an occupant of the sedan is believed to have fired multiple shots into the black Mercedes being driven by Justin R. Parker, 37, of North Attleboro.

Parker’s car then swerved into a Lexus SUV being driven by a family, causing that vehicle to crash off the road. All occupants of the Lexus survived.

After impacting the SUV, Parker’s car veered left and struck the center guard rail before coming to rest on the highway just south of Exit 17. Parker was transported with gunshot injury to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

Investigators are asking the public’s help for any information on the ownership or location of the vehicle in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-327-9801.

