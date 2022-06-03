CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are turning to the public for help once again on the 10th anniversary of a fatal shooting in Cambridge that claimed the life of a teenage girl and seriously injured another.

Charlene Holmes was just 16-years-old in 2012 when officials say she was killed outside her Willow Street home in a drive-by shooting just after 8 p.m., according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commission. A 17-year-old girl was also left seriously injured.

Neither Charene nor the other girl are believed to have been the intended targets.

“It has been ten years since Charlene Holmes was murdered outside her home. A truly innocent victim, her death is a tragic loss that continues to be felt by the entire community,” said District Attorney Ryan. “We know with certainty that there were witnesses present at the time of the shooting and, as we mark this sad day, I am renewing my call to the community for witnesses to come forward to authorities.”

To aid in the search for the killer, investigators rereleased photos of the suspect’s car with the hopes of getting new leads.

