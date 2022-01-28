BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in their search for a Maynard man who is wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting at the Braintree mall.

A warrant was issued for 19-year-old Julius Hammond-Desir’s arrest for shooting and killing Dijoun Beasley at the South Shore Plaza last weekend, according to a release issued by the office of the Norfolk County District Attorney.

“The allegations are that Mr. Hammond-Desir shot an unarmed man to death at close range, so we urge you not to approach him but to call 911 if you see him, Chief Dubois,” Chief Dubois said.

Investigators say that Hammond-Desir may have changed his appearance since the shooting.

He was known to reside at 7 Railroad Street in Maynard, Massachusetts. He has been described as 5’5 and of medium build.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Braintree police detectives at 781-794-8620, contact Mass State Police detectives at 781-830-4990, or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov.

