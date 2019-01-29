Authorities ask for tips 6 years after murder of Malden skate shop clerk

MALDEN (WHDH) - Six years after a clerk at a skateboarding store in Malden was shot to death, law enforcement authorities are turning to the public for help as they renew efforts to track down the gunman.

Shawn Clark, 39, was fatally shot while working at Patriot Skateboards at 804 Main St. on Jan. 29, 2013. Since the murder, authorities have made some progress, but no one has been charged in connection with the crime, according to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Ryan’s office has released store surveillance video from the day the murder occurred in an effort to identify two suspects who were involved in the incident.

Investigators believe two men entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. and shot Clark multiple times before fleeing.

Ryan believes Clark’s murder can be solved and investigators are hopeful that over the passing of six years, someone who knows something may decide to come forward and speak to detectives.

State police and Malden police continue to lead the investigation.

Members of the public with information that may be helpful to the investigation are urged to contact state police at 781-897-6600 or Malden police at 781-397-7171.

