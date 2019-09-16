Authorities asking for help in search for missing teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help from the public as officials work to locate a missing teenager.

17-year-old Gabriel Johnson was last seen on Feb. 12 in New Bedford.

Authorities believe he may be in the Roxbury area of Boston.

Gabriel is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Gabriel is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the New Bedford Police Department at 1-508-991-6320.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)