LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying the body of a man found in the Northern Canal in Lowell on April 21.

The deceased is described as a white male, about 5-feet, 7-inches to 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and weighing 250 pounds or more, according to Lowell police.

He had dentures and was wearing a cross pendant pictured below, police added.

Police say his body appeared to have been in the water for a month or more.

Attempts to identify the deceased through missing persons records in Lowell and surrounding towns have

been unsuccessful so far, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

