Authorities: At least 20 injured in shooting at Florida school; suspect reportedly in custody

PARKLAND, FLA. (WHDH) – Deputies responded Wednesday to an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland who may have injured as many as 20 people.

Margate Fire Rescue has deemed this a mass causality incident, which means at least 20 people have been injured.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet Wednesday, just before 3 p.m., calling this an “active shooter” situation.

The shooter was described as wearing a black hat, a maroon or burgundy colored shirt and black pants. He was last seen on the west side of a three story building on campus.

A student, who was not identified, said he knows the shooter. “He’s been a troubled kid, and he’s always had a certain amount of issues going on. He shot guns because he felt it gave him, I guess, an exhilarating feeling.”

The student went on to say the suspect had shown him pictures of guns on his phone. “I stayed clear of him most of the time. My time in alternate school, I did not want to be with him at all because I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him because of the impression he gave off.”

Authorities have identified a student as a person of interest, but they have yet to officially confirm the person’s identity.

As 7 Skyforce arrived on the scene, one person was seen being wheeled into a Coral Springs Fire Rescue ambulance, but he was on his phone.

However, soon after, at least four other people were spotted surrounded by fire rescuers, at the corner of an intersection at the north part of the school

The extent of injuries remain unknown.

Several students could be seen walking and running along the road, past those injured.

Coral Springs Police are asking people to avoid the area, as a perimeter is in place, which extends to a nearby Walmart, and the evacuation continues.

Student describes scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pic.twitter.com/KPgYpJGeWA — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

