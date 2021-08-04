(WHDH) — A 19-year-old mother is facing criminal charges after she took drugs and fell asleep in a bathtub with her baby, leaving the infant to drown in the water, authorities said.

Anslie Brantley, of Georgia, was arrested on Friday on charges including second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a call for an unresponsive infant at Brantley’s home on June 9 rushed her son to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff’s office added.

An investigation revealed that Brantley had taken drugs and fallen asleep in the bathtub with her son alongside her. When she later woke up, her son was said to be in an unresponsive state.

It’s not clear when Brantley will be called to court.

