WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — The body of a 5-year-old boy from Worcester was found Thursday after he disappeared in a Jamaica river earlier this week, authorities said.

Jace Jones and his brothers were visiting their father and other relatives in Jamaica. On Tuesday, Jace and his siblings went rafting with a captain on the Martha Brae River, a popular tourist attraction.

“Jace accidentally fell off. The driver went after him. When he went to climb back on the raft, he grabbed, and they both went down and never came back up,” family friend Tianna Grant said.

Jace’s brothers and cousin were eventually rescued from the raft. Friends say the Coast Guard called off the search Tuesday evening. They resumed the search Wednesday morning but had stopped because of muddy waters.

Police say Jace and the driver of the boat were found dead along the river bank around 3 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)