(WHDH) — A body on a gurney rolled out of a mortuary van stolen by a 23-year-old man who proceeded to lead police on a chase in Conyers, Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Kijon Griffin, Atlanta, took the mortuary van that had been parked at a crematory and upon driving away, a gurney containing a body rolled out of the open back hatch and into the parking lot, according to Conyers police.

Personnel on site were able to secure the body.

Griffin allegedly led officers on a pursuit that spanned from Conyers to DeKalb County before striking multiple cars on I-20.

The van blew a tire, causing Griffin to stop the vehicle and run away on foot into the wood line, police said.

A search of the area proved unsuccessful but police say Griffin turned himself over to the Rockdale County Jail the following morning.

