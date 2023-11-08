Three men accused of operating “sophisticated high-end brothels” in parts of Massachusetts and eastern Virginia were taken into custody following a federal investigation, authorities said.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced the brothel network’s breakup on Wednesday, which officials believe had clients who included “elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others.”

“Pick a profession – they’re probably represented in this case,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said during a news conference Wednesday.

Arrested were Han Lee, 41, of Cambridge, Mass., Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass., and James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif.

Citing charging documents, the US Attorney’s Office said that since at least July 2020, the suspects had operated an “interstate prostitution network” with brothels in Cambridge and Watertown in Massachusetts, along with locations in Fairfax and Tysons, Va.

“It is alleged that the defendants collectively established the infrastructure for brothels in multiple states which they used to persuade, induce and entice women – primarily Asian women – to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution,” the US Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.

Officials said the three would allegedly rent high-end apartment complexes for their brothels, paying as much as $3,664 in rent as they furnished and regularly maintained the units.

Advertising their network online, the suspects would “advertise nude Asian models for professional photography at upscale studios as a front for prostitution offered through appointments with women listed on their websites.”

“The websites listed the height, weight and bust size of women available for appointments and depicted nude and/or semi-nude photographs of each,” the news release stated. “The women listed as available on the websites updated frequently, with updates to include “coming soon” or “open” to reflect an impending arrival of new women arriving in the area.”

Through a multi-step process, authorities said sex buyers would be verified by the network before customers would book appointments via text message. They would also allegedly select from a “menu” of options at the brothels that would include sexual services and hourly rates.

The suspects would go on to allegedly conceal profits through deposits worth hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash into their personal bank accounts and peer-to-peer transfers, while also allegegly purchasing money orders that would be used to pay for rent and utilities at the brothel locations.

Authorities noted that the investigation into the sex buyers themselves is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)