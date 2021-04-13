Authorities: Cambridge shooting suspects arrested after thousands of grams of cocaine found in abandoned vehicles

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston men wanted in connection with a shooting in Cambridge last month have been arrested on drug charges after investigators found more than 2,000 grams of cocaine in a pair of vehicles that were abandoned near the scene of the crime, authorities announced Tuesday.

Efrain Gonzalez, 31, was arraigned last week on charges including trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to traffic cocaine following a shooting in the area of Fifth and Spring streets on the morning of March 2, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. said in a joint news release.

A 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, has been charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and possession of a firearm during the commision of a felony, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting spotted two vehicles driving away from the scene before they encountered the gunshot victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During a subsequent investigation, police say officers found the two suspect vehicles abandoned nearby on Hurley Street. A search of the vehicles later yielded 2,034 grams of cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic firearm that was reported stolen out of Louisiana, digital scales, smartphones, and ammunition.

Fingerprints lifted from drug packaging matched Gonzalez and the other defendant, according to authorities.

Gonzalez has since been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. It’s not clear when the other suspect will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)