Authorities: Cape Cod man facing charges after search yields stash of child pornography

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man is facing criminal charges after a recent search of his phone revealed images and videos depicting child pornography, authorities said.

Bryan C. Mileikis, 33, of Bourne, has been charged in a criminal complaint with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He made an initial appearance via videoconference in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.

In July 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Mileikis’ home and seized an iPhone containing an array of child porn videos and images, charging documents indicated.

The FBI, Bourne police, and Massachusetts State Police assisted with the investigation.

If convicted, Mileikis faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

