Authorities cite driver in Florida crash that killed 4 Mass. family members

ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — Authorities in Florida have cited the driver of a pickup truck for causing a crash in February that claimed the lives of four members of a Massachusetts family who were vacationing at Disney World.

Lucas Dos Laurindo, 26, was ticketed for careless driving — the strongest charge that could be made against him under Florida law, Florida Highway Patrol announced Monday.

Julie Smith, 41, of Whitman, her 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett, her 11-year-old son, Jaxon, and her 76-year-old mother, Josephine Fay, of Weymouth, died after Laurindo crashed his 2016 Ram 3500 truck into the back of the 2020 Toyota Sienna van that the family was riding in on State Road 429, authorities said.

“He failed to slow, as he approached the rear of a 2020 Toyota Sienna van,” the highway patrol said in a press release. “The front of the truck struck the rear of the van. The van overturned onto its side after the impact.”

Two other children in the car — 10-year-old Shalie Smith and 5-year-old Skylar Smith — were not injured. Driver Shane Smith, 43, and passenger William Fay, 76, were taken to the hospital but later released.

Laurindo was taken into custody on Feb. 28 for a visa violation, authorities said. He is currently being held at the Glades County Jail.

“The result of the crash investigation has determined that Mr. Dos Reis Laurindo was at fault for the collision,” the news release said.

Laurindo is due to appear in court at a later date.

