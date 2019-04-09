Authorities cite man accused of shining laser at Tom Brady during AFC Championship game

(WHDH) — A man accused of shining a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium has been cited, authorities announced Tuesday.

Dwyan Morgan, 64, of Lee’s Summit, is facing a single count of disturbing the peace, according to Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Investigators say evidence showed Brady was unaware of the laser that was being shined at him during New England’s 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs on Jan. 20.

The citation was filed Monday in Jackson County Municipal Court, where Morgan is slated to appear on July 17.

Morgan faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000.

