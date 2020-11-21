Authorities continue search for missing Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are actively searching for a woman who went missing from Burlington on Friday, officials said.

Teresa Osborne, 62, was last seen walking away from her home around 2 p.m. on Friday and was later reported missing, police said.

Osborne suffers from memory impairment, according to police.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing unit conducted a search of the town common area on Friday, but did not locate Osborne.

Osborne is described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a light colored long sleeve shirt and a dark colored vest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

