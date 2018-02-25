BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Authorities are still investigating Sunday after a group of people recklessly operated off-road bikes and ATVs sped through traffic in Boston. Massachusetts State Police made several arrests Saturday, but say many riders fled during the incident.

Police say a trooper discharged his weapon and one suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

State Police troopers encountered the group around 5 p.m. on Interstate 93 southbound near exit 18 and attempted to stop the group.

During the incident, a trooper fired his weapon and struck one of the riders, according to state police.

The man, a 28-year-old from Randolph, was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police say another rider complained of pain and was also transported to an area hospital.

A trooper sustained a knee injury, according to police, and was taken to Mass. General Hospital for treatment.

Five suspects were arrested and charged with various offences. The two suspects who were taken to the hospital are also expected to be charged.

Authorities say several riders fled during the incident. They seized approximately 20 motorcycles and ATVs during the incident.

Police investigation suggests that 25-35 people were riding off-road bikes, motorcycles and ATVs recklessly through Boston on Saturday. Authorities say they received several 911 calls that the group was endangering the public.

The district attorney’s office are also investigating – as they do with all police-involved shootings.

Anyone with information about incident is urged to contact police at 617-727-8817.

