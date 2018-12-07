Authorities continuing investigation into burned body found near Lynn playground

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators returned to a wooded area in Lynn Friday morning where authorities say a man walking his dog found a burned body the day before.

Officers responding to Frey Playground off Oak Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday met with the man who discovered the remains nearby, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

An autopsy has been scheduled but investigators expect identification will take time given the condition of the body.

Angela Donahue, who runs a dog-walking business nearby, says everyone is pretty rattled by what has happened.

“Just finding something like that is spooky and weird,” said Angela Donahue, who runs a dog-walking business nearby. “Generally, we don’t worry too much about our safety just because we do have rather large dogs by our side when we’re walking.”

Neighbors remain on edge as they await results from the investigation.

“It’s really quiet,” resident Philip Babin said. “The kids are out here all the time, especially in the summer playing sports, soccer, what not. I’m shocked.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police.

