(WHDH) — A corrections officer is facing charges after authorities say she tried to smuggle pill-filled Rice Krispies Treats to give to inmates.

Marcy T. Shaffer, 43, of South Carolina, was arrested Thursday on charges including possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband, and misconduct in office, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Authorities say they found the pills stuffed inside treats in a bag that Shaffer tried carrying into the Camille Graham Correctional Institute.

An arrest warrant indicated that the pills were amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Shaffer was fired after her arrest.

