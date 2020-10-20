DERBY LINE, Vt. (WHDH) — Authorities arrested a homicide suspect who attempted to illegally enter Canada through Vermont on Monday afternoon, United States Customs and Border Protection said.

Canadian Border Services Agency returned a 30-year-old U.S. citizen to the Interstate 91 Port of Entry in Derby Line, Vermont after he was apprehended by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for trying to illegally enter Canada, according to CBP.

Officers determined that the man, whose name has not been released, was a match as a suspect in an Oct. 18 homicide in Bridgeport, Connecticut, CBP added.

The suspect has been turned over to the Vermont State Police for extradition to Connecticut on a warrant.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)