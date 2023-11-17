ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex District Attorney’s Office announced that a truck driver who struck and killed a 5-year-old child in Andover will not face criminal charges following a lengthy investigation.

The DA’s office announced the decision on Friday as it described the end of its investigation into the death of 5-year-old Sidney Olson, who was hit by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Elm Street and Route 28 on May 9.

Going over crash reconstruction analysis, video from inside the tractor-trailer and other evidence, authorities said there was “not sufficient evidence to seek criminal charges against the driver.”

According to the DA’s office, the driver was found to have stopped at the intersection and had started to move forward when a traffic light turned green before the crash.

“As he began to advance forward on the light turning green, he was unable to see Ms. Olson traveling on her scooter in the crosswalk below,” a news release from the DA’s office stated. “The driver was not impaired by any substances and immediately came to a controlled stop after the collision.”

The family of Sidney Olson previously said their daughter was on her way to an art class with family members when the crash occurred in downtown Andover. Following her death, Sidney’s family set up a scholarship in her memory.

“In the wake of their daughter Sidney Olson’s death – the Olson family has established a scholarship fund at Andover-based SHED Children’s Campus to provide a vehicle for those wanting to help the family and the community,” a news release from the family stated. “All donations will be used to fund enrollment to the school’s “curiosity-based” education for those who can’t afford it, including pre-K, kindergarten, and school-aged programs.”

