Authorities discover illegal bar in basement of Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A noise complaint led Lawrence police to uncover more than they bargainged for — an illegal bar located in the basement of a multi-family home.

Officers responding to the home on Boxford Street around 4:45 a.m. took a 30-year-old man into custody after finding what they say was an illegal after-hours nightclub.

Police say they have been called to the home at least nine times in the past for reports of loud music and yelling that carried on into the early morning hours, but they never went inside.

On Monday, approximately 30 customers and two bartenders were found inside along with sinks and shelves full of alcohol and a special ventilation system installed to manage hookah smoke.

The alleged operator of the club has been slapped with a misdemeanor and could be facing other charges.

For now, neighbors say they are enjoying the peace and quiet and hope that it is not short-lived.

The matter remains under investigation.

