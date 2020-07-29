FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities helped disentangle a massive sea turtle that got caught in rope in the area of Woods Hole on Saturday.

An environmental police officer responding to a report from a boater about a leatherback sea turtle in distress discovered the roughly 300- to 400-pound turtle with its fore flipper entangled in rope.

The officer attempted to disentangle the turtle but due to its size and the level of entanglement, the officer called in help from U.S. Coast Guard Woods Hole station.

Together they successfully freed the turtle, which officials say appeared uninjured and quickly swam away under its own power.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)