(WHDH) — A doctor who was reported missing after failing to return home from a recent hiking trip has been found dead, authorities announced earlier this week.

Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, shared that she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, Wisconsin, on March 26, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 30, police in Musgrove’s hometown of Middleton asked the sheriff’s office to search the area after loved ones reported that they had not heard from her.

Deputies responding to the parking area of Potato River Falls found Musgrove’s vehicle and launched an extensive ground, air, and water search with the help of about 25 agencies from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota, the sheriff’s office said.

Musgrove’s body was found Sunday morning near a waterfall not far from where her vehicle was located, Sheriff Paul Samardich confirmed.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey’s family,” the sheriff’s wrote in a statement.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

An investigation into the cause of Musgrove’s death remains ongoing.

