Authorities: Driver fleeing from police struck utility truck, pedestrian in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver fleeing from Northeastern University police struck a utility truck before driving onto the sidewalk and hitting a pedestrian in Boston’s Back Bay on Monday night, authorities said.

Dina Perelli says she was driving a Verizon utility truck through the intersection of Commonwealth and Massachusetts avenues when another car hit hers.

“I had the green light coming through the intersection. He came through the red light, hit me, he spinned and ended up on the sidewalk and hit a woman on the sidewalk,” she said. “He came out of nowhere. I didn’t even see him. He just, like, before I knew it, he hit me.”

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with an arm injury, according to Boston police.

The crash also left a fence outside a restaurant significantly damaged.

Prior to the crash, officers attempted to stop the car that was seen going the wrong way on a one-way street near campus, according to Northeastern University police.

The driver allegedly drove away from the officers before fleeing on foot after crashing their car.

The driver was taken into custody.

No additional information has been released.

