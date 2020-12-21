WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A drunken driver is facing charges after he slammed into a state police cruiser in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday night, authorities said.

Alfredo Falcon-Benitez, 41, of Central Falls, allegedly struck a marked cruiser stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 southbound.

He failed all field sobriety tests administered at the scene and refused to provide a breath sample, according to R.I. State Police.

Falcon-Benitez was arraigned on charges of driving under the influence of liquor/refusal — first offense, driving to endanger, and operating on a suspended license.

He was held on surety bail pending a bail review hearing this week.

“I am thankful that the Trooper and other motorist involved were not seriously injured,” State Police Colonel James Manni said in a statement. “This is yet another reminder, especially at this time of the year, of the potential tragedy that can occur by deciding to drink and drive. The State Police remain focused on removing impaired operators from the roadways.”

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 to report any vehicle being operated erratically.

