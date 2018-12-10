Authorities escort fallen Worcester firefighter to funeral home

A procession carrying the body of firefighter Christopher Roy arrived at a funeral home in Worcester on Monday.

The 36-year-old firefighter lost his life while battling a five-alarm blaze that tore through a multi-family home early Sunday morning.

Roy, of Shrewsbury, who had been with the department for about two-and-a-half years, died after becoming trapped on the second floor of the Lowell Street home around 4 a.m.

During the journey from Boston to Worcester, area firefighters hung flags and saluted their fallen friend.

“He was a great firefighter and we really appreciate his service and sacrifice,” Deputy Worcester Fire Chief Martin Dyer said

The deputy chief told 7News he was a training captain in drill school. He says he spent a lot of time with Roy.

“He was a wonderful person, passionate, he loved the job, loved to learn,” Dyer said. “It was evident teaching him this was everything we wanted to be, and he did it so well.”

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said it has been a difficult time for the entire department.

“It’s been a tough couple of days,” he said, “and it’s going to be a long week.”

