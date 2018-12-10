Authorities escort fallen Worcester firefighter to Medical Examiner’s Office

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Worcester community, along with local police and fire departments, lined the streets Monday to honor the memory of a 36-year-old firefighter who lost his life while battling a five-alarm blaze that tore through a multi-family home early Sunday morning.

Christopher Roy, of Shrewsbury, who had been with the department for about two-and-a-half years, died after becoming trapped on the second floor of the Lowell Street home around 4 a.m., Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

He leaves behind his parents, a brother and his 9-year-old daughter, Eva.

“It’s a tragedy,” resident Eric Esposito said. “It’s sad to know he had a daughter he left behind.”

Roy’s body was transported from UMass Memorial Medical Center to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston Monday around 10 a.m.

Officials and community members gathered on the streets and on overpasses as police officers and fire officials escorted the van carrying Roy.

Boston Firefighters Union President Richard Paris says it was important to show their support during this tough time.

“We heard the news yesterday morning about firefighter Roy and it was the first thing on our minds to make sure what we can do for him and his family,” he said, “and it gives us a great feeling that we can do this for the family and the people of Worcester.”

Lavoie recalled the flames ripping through the building during the bone-chilling morning as firefighters scrambled to rescue everyone inside.

“Fire crews were heroic in their efforts to rescue their colleague who was under extreme conditions,” he said. “Every person on the fire grounds gave a 110 percent to try and rescue the firefighters that were in danger.”

“Every day our firefighters selflessly risk their lives without a second thought,” City Manager Edward Augustus added. “Today, they showed incredible heroism, dedication, and devotion in their efforts to save firefighter Roy.”

The city lowered flags to half-staff as crews draped black bunting across the Worcester firehouses.

“Firefighter Roy took the ultimate sacrifice last night doing what he always wanted to do, helping people and saving lives,” Mayor Joseph Petty said.

A second firefighter, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

All the residents made it out of the home safely and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)