Authorities: ‘Evil’ man arrested for abducting 11-year-old girl in Springfield to face a judge

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl soon after she got off her school bus in Springfield is expected to face a judge Thursday.

Miguel Rodriguez is set to be arraigned in Springfield District Court in connection with the abduction of Charlotte Moccia, which prompted an Amber Alert on Wednesday.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood called Rodriguez “evil” and said he took the girl for “nefarious reasons.”

“It was a matter of finding her quickly and not giving him time,” Clapprood said.

Julius Kennedy recalled hearing Moccia yell for help after a stranger grabbed her and put her in his car around 1:30 p.m.

“It looked like a male from the other side, and he was bent over, and I heard her scream and holler. He threw her in the back,” Kennedy recalled.

The suspect car was described as a Honda Civic, the same vehicle that a surveillance camera caught following Moccia just a day before.

Kennedy and his wife called 911, which eventually led to authorities issuing an Amber Alert.

Numerous drivers reported spotting the suspect car on the Massachusetts Turnpike to state police, prompting troopers to respond to the eastbound side of the highway in Sturbridge, according to Lt. Charles Murray.

“There were a number of those calls,” he said. “They made this rescue possible.”

Officials say Moccia was inside and shaken up but safe. She was evaluated as a precaution by EMS but state police say she had no apparent injuries.

7NEWS was there when state police arrested Rodriguez, who allegedly lives just a half-mile from Moccia’s home.

Rodriguez was held at the Massachusetts State Police – Charlton Barracks.

Charges against him have not been announced.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)