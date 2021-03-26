Authorities: Ex-middle school teacher confessed to having sex with teenage boy

(WHDH) — A former middle school teacher has been arrested after she confessed to having sex with a teenage boy, law enforcement officials said.

Ashleigh Landry, 44, of Raceland, Louisiana, is facing a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Earlier this month, detectives launched an investigation into the former Lockport Middle School principal after learning that she had exchanged inappropriate messages with a boy that were sexual in nature, Webre said in a news release.

During a subsequent interview with detectives, Landry is said to have admitted to exchanging inappropriate messages and to having sexual intercourse with the boy.

Landry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Wednesday.

She has since been released on $25,000 bail.

