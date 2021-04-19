Authorities: Fifth-grade teacher had 4-year sexual relationship with student, claimed to be ‘in love’

(WHDH) — A fifth-grade teacher is facing criminal charges after authorities say she sexually abused a student who she claimed to be “in love” with over a span of four years.

Misty Lorene Cato, 43, of Springtown, Texas, was arrested Friday on charges including second-degree improper relationship between educator and student, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Cato, an arithmetic teacher at Springtown Intermediate School, started abusing the victim when he was 15 years of age and it continued for four years at various addresses, authorities said. The victim also reported that Cato gave him rides to school on several occasions.

In a voice recording obtained by investigators, Cato allegedly stated that she “had been in love with the student for four years” and that “seeing him again makes her want to be with him again.”

Cato later admitted to having sexual relations with the victim on numerous occasions, knowing he was a juvenile student, authorities said.

“It’s a shame any time we have to investigate these type of cases,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. “It’s imperative that our children attend school in a safe environment. Educators play a vital role in that safe environment and have a duty to protect our children. The student in this case has been offered counseling at the Parker County Children’s Advocacy Center where his healing can begin.”

Cato was placed on administrative leave once school officials became aware of the allegations.

As of Saturday, she was being held on $100,000 bond.

