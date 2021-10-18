BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities found a Massachusetts man who has walked away from his electronic monitoring program, officials announced Monday.

Jason Anthony Alicea Pagan, 41, of Winthrop was taken into custody in Boston following a search, according to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.

Pagan was not at his required monitoring locations on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is currently serving a sentence for assault and battery on a family or household member. He was set for release in June 2022.

The state’s electronic monitoring program was first established in 2001 as an alternative to incarceration and to provide structure, control, and accountability for probationers who were sentenced to house arrest by a judge.

